Crews investigate suspicious envelope at National Grid building

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hazardous materials crews and firefighters responded Tuesday morning to reports of a suspicious package at the National Grid building on Dexter Street in Providence.

A hazmat team was seen entering the building just before 9:30 a.m.

Workers were evacuated so first responders could conduct a sweep of the building. They were allowed back inside a short time later.

City police said the response stemmed from the arrival of an envelope containing a white, powdery substance.

The incident remains under investigation.