Developers ask City Council for extension to complete downtown hotel project

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The developers of a proposed hotel in downtown Providence are asking the City Council to amend a special tax arrangement they have with the city to give them more time to complete the project.

The Procaccianti Group, a Cranston-based company that is building an extended-stay hotel at 111 Fountain St, is asking the council approve a 12-month extension for the projection’s “substantial completion” date, according to Victor Morente, a spokesperson for Mayor Elorza. The new completion deadline would be Dec. 28, 2019, he said.

The proposed amendment to the tax-stabilization agreement will be introduced at Thursday’s council meeting by Councilman John Igliozzi. Morente said the 12-month extension was “already envisioned” and the amendment “just makes that process of requesting and granting the extension official.”

The original agreement called for “substantial completion” of the project within 36 months of the passage of the tax break, but it also allowed the Procaccianti Group to seek extension as long as the competition date didn’t exceed 48 months. In an email, Ralph Izzi, a spokesperson for the Procaccianti Group, called the amendment “somewhat of a technicality and purely precautionary in nature.”

Under the terms of the tax break, the Procaccianti Group, which has owned the Fountain Street property since 2005, would pay full taxes on the current value of the vacant property – about $1.6 million – for three years before it begins to gradually phase in tax payments based on the actual value of the building over the following nine years.

A fiscal note prepared by the city’s tax assessor showed the Procaccianti Group will pay about $2.8 million in taxes over the life of the deal. Without a tax break, the company would have paid $5.3 million, but it is unlikely the project would have moved forward.

Reached Tuesday, Igliozzi, who chairs the Council Finance Committee, said he’ll ask the developers to appear in front of his committee to discuss the proposed amendment.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan