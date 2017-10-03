Dogs from Puerto Rico to arrive in RI

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – The Potter League for Animals set to receive approximately 10 dogs from Puerto Rico after the devastation left behind by Hurricane Maria.

The animals are being flown by the Humane Society of the U.S. to the St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey, where they’ll be picked up by Potter League staff.

The dogs are expected to arrive late Wednesday and be available for viewing on Thursday.

“I was in Puerto Rico almost a year ago working with the wonderful shelters there to improve their operations. I met incredible people working hard for animals and it is devastating now to think that much of that work has been destroyed.” Brad Shear, Executive Director of the Potter League said. “I am glad that in a small way we are able to help these animals and help the shelters and people in Puerto Rico start to recover.”

The dogs will need to be isolated for five days, which is required by state law. The Potter League said all dogs will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped prior to adoption. They predict the dogs will be available for adoption by next week, pending medical and behavioral assessments.

The Potter League said it is a member of HSUS’s Emergency Placement Partner Program which works to relocate pets to trusted partners across the country in the wake of disasters and large-scale animal cruelty cases. Transport flights are generously donated by Wings of Rescue and www.greatergood.org.