Egg salad, ham salad sandwiches recalled due to listeria risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Greencore is voluntarily recalling egg salad sandwiches, ham salad sandwiches and seafood stuffing due to listeria concerns.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an environmental sampling of the sandwiches and found the bacteria. The FDA says none of the finished products have been found to have listeria and no confirmed illnesses have been reported at this time.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with compromised immune systems, according to the FDA. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

The recalled sandwiches were distributed between Sept. 24-27 to Target, American Food and Vending, Hannaford Brothers and Turkey Hill in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and New York.

In addition to the sandwiches, Hannaford Brothers seafood stuffing with a ‘use by’ date between Oct. 2-19 is being recalled.

The FDA urges customers who bought these products to dispose of them.

