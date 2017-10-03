Former U.S. Attorney Neronha files to run for Attorney General

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha has filed to run for Rhode Island attorney general as a Democrat.

Neronha filed papers with the Board of Elections on Monday saying he would seek the office. He has scheduled a news conference for Oct. 3 to make a formal announcement.

Neronha was one of 46 U.S. attorneys appointed by President Barack Obama who was ordered to resign by President Donald Trump in March.

During his nearly eight years in the position, he spearheaded several investigations into public corruption, including into former Democratic House Speaker

Gordon Fox, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes and taking campaign money for himself.

Neronha decried the state’s political culture during a news conference in January to announce that another former state lawmaker was being charged with corruption.