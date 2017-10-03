In the Kitchen: Oxtail Shepard’s Pie

Discover Newport has brought us Chef Richard Allaire from Metacom Kitchen to share his recipe for Oxtail Shepard’s Pie.

Oxtail Shepard’s Pie

(Serves 6)

½ cup freeze dried corn

¼ cup snow peas, sliced and charred in a dry hot pan

Oxtail (or beef shank)

1 cup red wine

1 carrot, peeled and sliced

1 onion, peeled and sliced

2 celery ribs, diced

3 quarts chicken stock

1 pint whole peeled tomatoes

1 sprig of thyme

2t canola oil

Method: preheat oven to 300F. In a large cast iron pot, sear seasoned meat in canola oil until golden brown. Remove meat from pot and add vegetables to the pot, stirring occasionally until well browned. Add red wine and reduce by half, add stock, tomatoes, thyme and meat, cover and let braise for about 3 hours or until very tender. When cool, remove and pick meat from bone and cartilage and keep warm. Strain braising liquid through a fine strainer and reduce by about half, skimming away and discarding fat sediment from the top.

Potato Puree:

4 Idaho potatoes, washed, whole but not peeled

½# unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

1 cup of whole milk, warm

Kosher salt

Method: place potatoes in a large pot of cold water and place over a high flame. When water comes to a boil reduce heat so it cooks at a gentle simmer. Let cook for about a half an hour until the potatoes are tender but not breaking apart. Remove from the water then peel when they are cool enough to handle. Press potatoes through a food mill or fine screen into a warm pot and return to stove. Over very low heat stir in the salt and butter cubes using a wooden spoon until melted. Stir in the warm milk and check seasoning. Keep warm.

