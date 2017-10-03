Learning begins at birth

Heather Grocott from The Children’s Workshop stresses the importance of early learning in a child’s life.

Skills children need to learn early in life to be ready for future learning:

• Language and Literacy Skills

Language provides the foundation for the development of literacy skills. Learning to communicate through gestures, sounds, and words increases a child’s interest in—and later understanding of—books and reading. Talking, reading aloud, and singing all stimulate children’s understanding and use of language, and help them learn to become good communicators and eager readers.

• Thinking Skills

Children are born with a need to understand how the world works. They start by making basic associations such as, “I call out, dad comes.” As they grow, they develop more and more complex ways of figuring things out. In their everyday experiences, children use and develop an understanding of math concepts, such as counting and sorting and problem-solving skills that they will need for school. For example, a 2-year-old figures out that she needs to get one more cookie because another friend has come to the snack table.

• Self-control

Self-control—the ability to express and manage emotions in appropriate ways—is essential for success in school and healthy development overall. It enables children to cooperate with others, to cope with frustration, and to resolve conflicts. Young children learn these skills through interactions with others and guidance from you.

• Self confidence

When children feel competent and believe in themselves, they are more willing to take on new challenges, a key ingredient for school success. Self-confidence is also crucial for getting along with others and working out the many social challenges—such as sharing, competition, and making friends—that children face in school settings. Self-confident children see that other people like them and expect relationships to be satisfying and fun

Other Important things to Remember:

• TV Plays a limited role in learning

• Ingrain learning in your every day home routines

• Your beliefs and values shape what you teach your child

• What you do as a parent makes a huge impact and different on your child

• Parent’s are a child’s first teachers

• A child’s brain and attitude is formed within the first five years of life, and their opportunity to learn is affected by the homes in which they grow and the community around them