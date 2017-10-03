Man pleads guilty to arranging over 200 shipments of cocaine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence man has pleaded guilty in federal court to arranging for more than 200 packages of cocaine to be shipped from Puerto Rico to Rhode Island.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island says 50-year-old William Gonzalez pleaded guilty in Providence Tuesday to conspiracy to possess one or more kilograms of cocaine with the intent to distribute and to possessing one or more kilograms of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez admitted to traveling repeatedly to Puerto Rico beginning in January 2016 to purchase cocaine and arrange shipments of at least 203 packages containing a minimum of 300 grams each.

They say that while incarcerated, he continued to direct others involved in the conspiracy to purchase cocaine.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 20.