LAS VEGAS, NV (WPRI) — A woman from Massachusetts did not survive the Las Vegas shooting.

According to her family, Rhonda LeRocque of Tewksbury was at the country music festival where Jason Aldean was performing when the shooting began.

She was there with her father in law and her six-year-old daughter, who had just left the concert at the time.

Her family says Rhonda was shot in the back of the head.

It’s unclear when her body will return to New England.