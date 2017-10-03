Providence offers Narcan training for city employees

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The city of Providence on Tuesday offered training for city employees on how to administer naloxone, which is the overdose-reversing drug commonly known as Narcan.

The training sessions covered the common causes of an overdose, how to recognize an overdose, how to help someone breathe and how to administer Narcan.

Mayor Jorge Elorza also unveiled City Hall’s first NaloxBox, which is a high-volume, low-cost installation that provides bystander rescuers with the critical tools needed to save the lives of opioid overdose victims. Each box has four doses of Narcan inside and is also stocked with gloves, a CPR mask for giving rescue breaths, and information on how to access addiction treatment.

Mayor Elorza said the NaloxBox should be added across the city.

“At every public station we should have something like this our first responsders and our employees,” he said. “They’re properly trained for god forbid an incident they have to step up and save someones life.”

Dr. Geoff Capraro and the industrial experts at the Rhode Island School of Design created the NaloxBox and all installation costs are being funded by the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals.

Providence says they are the first city to have a permanent set up for Narcan in city hall. They said they hope it will expand statewide.