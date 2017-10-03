RI State Police present three families with checks from ‘Cops for Kids with Cancer’ program

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – Members of the Rhode Island State Police, who ran the Boston Marathon earlier this year to raise money for the “Cops for Kids with Cancer” program, presented $5,000 checks to three local families on Oct. 3.

The program is designed to help families dealing with the financial challenges of a child who has cancer, according to Lt. John Grassel, one of the organizers of the Rhode Island State Police Boston Marathon team.

State police have raised over $50,000 for the program over the past five years.

In the past, state police have been able to help one family each year, but on Tuesday, they were able to present checks to three families.

All three families were present at the press conference at State Police Headquarters in Scituate when they received the checks.

Tina Almeida of North Smithfield received a check for her son Owen, 10, who had stage four Hodgkins Lymphoma and is now cancer free. Claudia Huntley of North Smithfield received a check for her daughter Anna Kitada, 12, who has Osteo Sarcoma and is still being treated. Emerson Rosales, 19, of Providence received a check with his mother Bianca. Emerson was diagnosed with leukemia last December.