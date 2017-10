Head of Lincoln School Suzanne Fogarty joined us to highlight the Rhode Island Festival of Children’s Books and Authors. This year, the festival location has been selected as one of twelve cities selected to premiere the film So B. based on the NYT bestselling book by Sarah Weeks. The film screening is on Friday, October 13th at 6pm, Q & A with Sarah Weeks to follow.

The Rhode Island Festival of Children’s Books and Authors takes place at Lincoln School on Saturday, October 14th, 9am-5:30pm.