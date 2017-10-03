Wildlife clinic releases hawk found injured in Providence

SAUNDERSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – A Cooper’s hawk was released back into the wild Tuesday by the Wildlife Clinic in Saunderstown.

The hawk was set free after months of recovery at the clinic. Officials at the clinic said they took in the hawk in Dec. 2016 after someone captured him and cut all the feathers off one of his wings.

When officials found the bird, he was bounding around Charles Street in Providence.

“The only thing to do because the damage was so extensive was to wait it out,” Arianna Mouradjian of the Wildlife Clinic said. “He has to molt every single feather out.”

Officials say they expect the hawk to do well out in the wild.