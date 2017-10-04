Charges against 2 men dismissed in $3M cocaine seizure case

Related Coverage Traffic stop leads to seizure of $2.9M worth of cocaine

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has dismissed charges against two Rhode Island men who were arrested after authorities seized more than 60 pounds of cocaine worth nearly $3 million following a traffic stop.

The Day reports the state decided not to prosecute Amulfo Hiciano and Giovanni Carmona, both of Providence. A New London judge dismissed drug charges against them at their attorneys’ request.

State police said last year they stopped the men, who were driving in two vehicles on Interstate 95 in Groton. Troopers said they found cocaine packaged in two cardboard boxes in the trunk of one of the vehicles.

Authorities alleged the men were transporting the cocaine from New York City to Rhode Island.

Authorities said at the time it was the largest seizure of cocaine in recent memory.