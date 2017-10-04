CVS rolls out new patient prescription schedule

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – CVS Pharmacy introduced its new ScriptPath Prescription Schedule for patients who manage multiple prescription medications.

The system will feature all of the patients current CVS prescription information in one place, including which medications the patient takes, when the patient should take them and the dosage of each medication.

The schedule was designed to improve patient understanding and enhance patient safety by simplifying how patients take medications.

“Fifty percent of patients struggle with understanding how and when to take their prescription medications, and for those with complex prescription regimens it can be even more challenging,” said Troyen Brennan, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health. “By providing them with a clear and concise dosing schedule, which incorporates all of their current CVS Pharmacy prescriptions and reduces the number of times a patient takes medication each day, we can help improve medication adherence and, ultimately, health outcomes.”

The schedule is the first part of the company’s ScriptPath management system. CVS officials said other pieces of the system will roll out in early 2018.

ScriptPath is available at all 9,700 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. CVS officials say it will be most helpful to the more than 9 million CVS patients who take more than five medications a day.

“At CVS Health, we are committed to helping people on their path to better health. One of the main ways we can do that is to help our patients remain adherent to their medications,” said Kevin Hourican, Executive Vice President, Pharmacy Services, CVS Pharmacy. “Patients who take their medications as prescribed have better health outcomes than those who do not. By providing our patients with the personalized information and guidance needed to manage their medications, and most importantly, making it easier to understand and follow prescribers’ directions, we can help them remain adherent and better maintain their overall health.”

Prescription information that is highlighted on the new ScriptPath Prescription Schedule includes:

Personalized prescription information for the individual patient, including how much medication to take and when to take it

Medications separated into sections for Routine, As Needed and Other medications

Clear refill instructions for easy refills

Notes section for further personalization and to facilitate face-to-face pharmacist counseling

The ScriptPath Prescription Schedule provides a dosing schedule that maximizes the effectiveness of medications and simplifies complex medication regimens, taking into account the individual patient’s current CVS Pharmacy prescriptions.

Deborah Adler was the inventor and lead designer of the new ScriptPath system and worked with the CVS Health team to develop the easy-to-understand icons and an intuitive layout for the SciptPath system.

“I am excited to have collaborated with CVS Health on its ScriptPath prescription management system,” said Adler, Owner of Adler Design. “We are delivering a simpler, more effective way for people to take their medicine. Design matters in health care and this is a powerful example of how design can play a key role in changing behavior and improving health outcomes.”