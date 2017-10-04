In the Kitchen: Salmon Florentine en Croute

Chef Mark Langevin of Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grill joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Salmon Florentine en Croute.
Stuffing Ingredients:
- Spinach
- Sour cream
- Grated Romano Cheese
- Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
- Chopped Garlic
- Artichokes Hearts
- Tabasco Sauce
- Salt and Pepper
Salmon Ingredients:
- Puff Pastry
- Salt and Pepper
- Egg Wash
Directions:
Cook in the oven at 400* for 15-20 mins depending on oven.
