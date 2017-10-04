In the Kitchen: Salmon Florentine en Croute

Chef Mark Langevin of Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grill joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Salmon Florentine en Croute.

Stuffing Ingredients:

Spinach

Sour cream

Grated Romano Cheese

Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Chopped Garlic

Artichokes Hearts

Tabasco Sauce

Salt and Pepper

Salmon Ingredients:

Puff Pastry

Salt and Pepper

Egg Wash

Directions:

Cook in the oven at 400* for 15-20 mins depending on oven.

