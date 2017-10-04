Job Lot announces 40th anniversary sale, adds 100+ jobs

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Ocean State Job Lot caused a stir for social media followers after announcing, “Something big is coming” on its Facebook page.

Job Lot confirmed Oct. 5 that the big news is a special four-day sale in honor of the 40th year of its founding in 1977.

Beginning Oct. 5, shoppers will receive a 40 percent discount for every item in the store priced $10 and under from nonperishable food items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, to housewares, hardware, pet accessories and clothing.

“At Job Lot, we’re not about selling things at low prices, we’re about selling things that have extraordinary value,” said CEO and Co-Founder Marc Perlman. “For 40 years, we have been in the business of providing value and our success is an outgrowth of that approach.”

Job Lot is also putting finishing touches on a newly constructed $49 million, 50,000 square foot addition to its Distribution Center at its headquarters in Rhode Island. The addition will make it among the largest buildings in the region and serve as a hub for supporting the chains 127 store locations in eight states. The expansion has helped the company add over 100 jobs to the Distribution Center.

“Ocean State Job Lot is a company that embraces diversity and invests in our people. We were recently honored by Forbes Magazine as a 2017 Best Midsize Employer, ranked eighth in the country among retailers with 5,000 employees or less. Earning this recognition makes our fortieth anniversary celebration that much more special,” Perlman said. “We can’t think of a better way to thank our customers for their support over these 40 years than offering them a 40 percent off special.”

During a time when sites such as Amazon are making it hard for retailers to stay in business, Job Lot continues to thrive. Perlman credits the company’s success with staying true to the original concept on which he and his business partners founded the company.

“It’s all about giving people a reason to shop in your stores,” Perlman said. “In addition to offering good value, it’s about communicating what you are as a company, what you stand for. We’re a family-owned and operated business, and we make it a point to give back to our communities. Our growth over the years has been substantial, and with that comes significant responsibility – to lend a helping hand to our neighbors in need in a meaningful way.”