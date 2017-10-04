Mandatory reservation program at RI DMV begins Thursday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Starting on Thursday, Rhode Islanders looking to get licenses or registrations reinstated will need to make a reservation at the state Division of Motor Vehicles ahead of time.

Customers who need services in the Adjudication Office will now be required to reserve a spot first by visiting the DMV’s website and accessing the Customer Reservations portal.

The change comes as the DMV continues the operational improvements that got started earlier this year with the launch of its new computer system.

When you check in at the adjudication office, the DMV says you will need a copy of your reservation confirmation or reservation number.

You will also need to show proof of identification.

If you show up without a reservation, you will still be seen, but must wait behind people with reservations.

Some services, including transactions for driving records, will still be available on a walk-up basis.

If the reservation system is successful, the DMV says it will look at expanding it to other services in 2018.