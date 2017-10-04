Patriots taking inaugural flight of own plane, ‘Air Kraft’

Related Coverage Patriots become first NFL team to buy planes, will fly out of TF Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Why rent — or charter — when you can own?

The New England Patriots will be taking off for the first time in their very own airplane Wednesday afternoon, heading from T.F. Green to Tampa Bay to meet the Buccaneers for a game Thursday night. Some local planespotters — and Patriots fans — were hanging out in good viewing spots near the airport before departure, with the intent of watching takeoff.

The Boeing 767 is painted Patriots navy blue, red and white, with the “PATRIOTS” logo forward of the wings. In fact, there are two aircraft with Pats livery, as the lingo goes; one is a backup. They were purchased back in August.

The Patriots are reportedly the first NFL team using their own planes to travel (according to ESPN). Since Bob Kraft, team owner, foots the bills, someone nicknamed the plane ‘Air Kraft.’

“This is really awesome, I’m so excited,” said Dawn Rogers. She got to the airport at 9:30 a.m., not just hoping to see the plane, but looking for a glimpse of the players as well. “I just wanted to get some pictures — just hoping they would be here. I didn’t know exactly what time they were coming.”

A news conference at the airport set for 1:30 p.m. was to feature Kraft Group president Jonathan Kraft, as well as Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and the state’s commerce secretary, Stefan Pryor.

On the other side of the airport from Rogers were Craig and Barbara Edmonds. The couple often watches planes land and take off, but also knew they’d be eyewitnesses to a first at the official airport of the team.

“They are the New England Patriots and represent all of our New England states,” Craig said.

In a video released by the team, chief operating officer Jim Nolan said the planes are bigger than what the team usually travels in; they’ll have bigger seats and more room for players.

And on the planes’ tails are painted five Lombardi trophies.

“It looks like they have room for one more if they’re careful and don’t paint it too large,” Craig added.