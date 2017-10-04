Photos: Patriots show off new ‘Air Kraft’

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots on Wednesday unveiled their new “Air Kraft,” one of two team-owned 767s that they’ll now fly out of T.F. Green in Warwick to their away games.
Photos: Patriots show off ‘Air Kraft’
Photos: Patriots show off ‘Air Kraft’ x
Latest Galleries
-
Egg Salad recalled
-
Egg Salad recalled
-
Photos: Patriots vs. Texans
-
Daughter reunites with parents after experiencing Hurricane Maria firsthand
-
Cranston ‘Surf and Turf’ Thieves
-
Harvey donations arrive in Houston
-
Harvey donations arrive in Houston
-
Patriots vs. Saints
-
Patriots and Texans
-
Photos: South Kingstown robbery suspect