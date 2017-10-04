Photos: Patriots show off new ‘Air Kraft’

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots on Wednesday unveiled their new “Air Kraft,” one of two team-owned 767s that they’ll now fly out of T.F. Green in Warwick to their away games.

The team boards the plane before departing for Tampa Bay Jonathan Kraft, president of the Kraft Group, speaks prior to the plane's departure for Tampa. Gov. Gina Raimondo speaks prior to the plane's departure for Tampa.