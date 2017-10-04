Police investigating fatal stabbing in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in New Bedford have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found with fatal stab wounds Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded at about 6:30 a.m. to a report of a possible drug overdose in the area of Tallman Street. Upon arrival, they discovered the man was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name is being withheld, pending family notification.

Police said they don’t have any suspects in custody at this time.

