Providence police to begin training with body cameras

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police officers are on track to begin wearing body cameras by the end of the year, the department announced Wednesday.

Officers are set to begin training for eight to 12 weeks with the new Axon 2 body cameras this month, according to a spokesperson for the department. All uniformed patrolman will be required to wear the cameras, but detectives and other high-ranking members of the department will not be asked to use them.

“The Providence Police Department is committed to enhancing the safety of our community and maintaining an atmosphere of transparency and trust,” Chief Col. Hugh Clements said in statement. “These cameras will provide increased accountability for our officers as well as the

The square-shaped cameras will be worn on officers’ chests. All encounters where there is at least reasonable suspicion that a person has been involved in criminal activity will require the use of the camera. All vehicle pursuits and stops, attempts to take someone into custody, building searches and public interactions that become adversarial must also be recorded.

Once the cameras are activated, they record both video and sound. Prior to being activated, they are considered buffering, which means they record the most recent 30 seconds of just video. Video footage will be subject to the state’s open records law, although it’s unclear how subjective the city’s law department will be when it comes to releasing the recordings.

Earlier this year, the City Council approved a five-year, $1.37-million no-bid contract for TASER International to provide the department with 250 body cameras and unlimited data storage for the length of the agreement. The cameras will be partially funded through a $375,000 federal grant.

“Body-worn cameras are an innovative tool that will enhance the community policing done in Providence,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said in a statment. “By becoming one of the first police departments in the region to implement them, we are ahead of the curve and once again leading the way in innovative policing.”

In a presentation to the City Council Finance Committee earlier this year, Capt. Dean Isabella explained that some of the scenarios where cameras won’t be activated include encounters that aren’t directly related to official police activities, when potential witnesses request anonymity, when dealing with victims of sex crimes or child abuse and when the identities of undercover officers would be comprised.

When it comes to maintaining data, Isabella said TASER will provide cloud services that allow every encounter to be documented and tagged. He said all recordings will be stored for at least 90 days, although any videos related to an ongoing investigation or court proceeding can be retained longer. He said only the chief of police or his designee would have the authority to delete any records.

Dan McGowan covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com.