RI State Police seize 50 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police arrested a New York man Tuesday after troopers seized 50 pounds of marijuana from his rental car during a traffic stop on I-95.

Johnathan Yu, 27, was charged with possession of marijuana in excess of five kilograms and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.

According to police, troopers pulled Yu over for speeding around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. During a search of his car, troopers found 47 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in the trunk, which police said had an estimated street value of approximately $50,000.

Yu was arrested and held overnight. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday at Kent County District Court.