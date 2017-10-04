Scituate student to be charged for bringing BB gun to school

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Scituate say a student will be criminally charged for bringing a BB gun to school on Wednesday.

After being notified by school administrators, officers responded to Hope Elementary School and seized the weapon.

Police assured there’s no further threat at the school.

The incident remains under investigation.

Hope Principal Dana Morel released the following statement to parents:

“A report was received this morning that a 5th grade student had brought an Air Soft BB gun to school. School administration immediately investigated the alleged incident. Scituate Police were informed as well. During the investigation it was discovered that the student did indeed bring an Air Soft BB gun to school. The child’s parents were immediately notified and age-appropriate discipline was enacted. Scituate Police are following up with the family; the investigation is on-going. It is important to note that all students and staff are safe. THERE IS NO THREAT at Hope Elementary School.”

