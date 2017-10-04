Several cats rescued from abandoned home in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP/WPRI) – Rhode Island animal control officers have rescued several cats left without food or water in an abandoned home in Pawtucket.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) says they raided the home on Bloomingdale Avenue Tuesday after receiving a report of abandoned cats living inside.

Officers say the home was left in disrepair, and they struggled to reach the animals. RISPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator Joe Warzycha said seven cats were rescued, but dozens more remain.

RISPCA officials say they left humane traps to catch the rest of the cats and they will continue to check the residence to rescue as many as possible.

The former owner called RISPCA today and admitted to abandoning the house 2-3 weeks ago, but claimed he was unaware the cats were inside, according to Warzycha.

He said the former owner will be facing multiple criminal charges, but he will not know the specifics until the investigation is complete.