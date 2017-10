A fall favorite returns to the City By The Sea! The Rogue Island Comedy Fest is back for a third consecutive year featuring National standups from many of your favorite shows.

The Fest’s Co-Creator, a comedian himself, Doug Key, returned to ‘The Rhode Show’ with all of the details including venue info and a list of performers you can catch in Newport!

Check the full list and get your tickets here: http://www.rogueislandcomedyfest.com/