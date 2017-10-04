URI basketball player may be charged in Ryan Center scuffle

Related Coverage URI basketball team staffer arrested at the Ryan Center

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – A University of Rhode Island basketball player may be criminally charged in an incident that occurred at the Ryan Center last month.

According to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News, URI Assistant Basketball Coach Tyron Boswell got between a South Kingstown police officer and one of the team’s players during a concert on Sept. 14.

In the report, the officer says Boswell was aggressive and agitated, shouting, “Who the (expletive) do you think you are?”

Another officer claimed in the report that the basketball player “struck him in the face.”

Eyewitness News is not naming the basketball player because only Boswell was arrested at the scene. Interim South Kingstown Police Chief Joseph Geaber, Jr. said they are continuing to gather witness statements and may bring charges against the player.

Eyewitness News filed a public records request with URI for surveillance video from that night but a university spokesperson said it was automatically deleted by the system.

South Kingstown police said they do not have footage of the incident.

Boswell is scheduled to appear in court next week on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He is currently on administrative leave.