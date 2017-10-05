Detours planned for busy event weekend in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Three events on Columbus Day Weekend are prompting warnings about traffic detours and street closings in Newport.

Saturday, October 7, is the second annual Broadway street fair, and the road will be closed to all motor vehicle traffic between Gould Street and Farewell Street starting at 8:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Jonathan Cortes of the Newport Police Department. There will be no parking allowed in that area starting at 7 a.m., as well as the west side of Dr. Marcus Wheatland Boulevard and both sides of Equality Park West to accommodate detours. Broadway will reopen at about 7 p.m.

The Amica Newport Marathon is Sunday, October 8, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Easton’s Beach on Memorial Boulevard. The runners’ route runs from Memorial Boulevard to lower Thames Street, Wellington Avenue, Harrison Avenue, Fort Adams, Ridge Road, Castle Hill Avenue, Ocean Avenue, Bellevue Avenue, Ruggles Avenue, Ochre Point Avenue, Narragansett Avenue, Annandale Road, and back on Memorial Boulevard to Easton’s Beach. Drivers can expect delays and temporary traffic stoppages on those streets.

Monday, October 9 is the Columbus Day Parade, and Broadway will again be closed to all motor vehicle traffic between Gould Street and Farewell Street from 10 a.m. to about 1 p.m. Parking will not be permitted on Broadway starting at 10 a.m. The parade steps off at noon from St. Joseph’s Church, then goes south on Broadway to Washington Square, Thames Street, America’s Cup Avenue, Memorial Boulevard, and Bellevue Avenue. Drivers can expect delays and temporary traffic stoppages on those streets for parade floats.