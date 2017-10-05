Faroles Restaurant and Banquets has liquor license revoked

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – The Pawtucket City Council voted unanimously to revoke the liquor license of Faroles Restaurant and Banquets, effectively closing the establishment.

The Pawtucket Times reports that the council heard testimony Wednesday night on Faroles, which was the site of several incidents last month.

Police say a man was stabbed inside the Main Street establishment and gunshots were fired outside the building.

The owner has the right to appeal the council’s decision, but it is not clear if the owner will appeal.