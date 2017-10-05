Former N. Providence police officer granted parole

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A former North Providence police officer convicted of taking part in a large burglary ring has been granted parole.

In 2008, Michael Ciresi was sentenced to twenty years in prison.

The Rhode Island Parole Board tells the Target 12 Investigators that Ciresi’s parole was unanimously approved at his hearing on September 6.

His release is tentatively scheduled for this month.

The RI Department of Corrections tells Target 12 that Ciresi is being held at the ACI while he awaits his release.