Get spooked in the Haunted Labyrinth

Will, Michaela, and Brendan step inside the longest running indoor haunt in New England, The Haunted Labyrinth. For over 30 years the labyrinth has been scaring visitors of all ages and this year, the labyrinth takes on the theme of The Lost Mine. This indoor attraction is run by volunteers with proceeds benefiting the Rejoice in Hope Youth Center in Cranston.

