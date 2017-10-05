In the Kitchen: Pappardelle Bolognese

Go Providence brought us Chef Nate Forrant from Cassarino’s to make Pappardelle Bolognese, a blend of pork, veal and ground beef simmered in a marinara sauce.

Ingredients

¼ cup fine diced celery

¼ cup fine dice onion

¼ cup fine diced carrots

1 can plum tomatoes

1 can tomato purée

1 cup of white cooking wine

½ lb ground beef

½ lb ground veal

½ lb ground pork

Fresh garlic cloves

Salt

Black pepper

Garlic powder

Olive oil

Cooking Instructions

In a pot add olive oil (just enough to coat bottom of the pan). Add celery, carrots, and onions. Sauté until the onions are translucent and the other vegetables are soft. Add fresh garlic. As the garlic begins to slightly brown add white wine. Add ground beef, ground pork & ground veal. Cook until browned. Remove any access fat. Pour in tomatoes and simmer for approximately one hour. Serve with your favorite pasta.

============= The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.