Job Lot’s business improving despite rise in online shopping

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Ocean State Job Lot is expanding its warehouse, which will add more jobs and more stores to the company.

It’s a Rhode Island Staple that prices itself right in the stores name.

“We were born here and when we first started out 40 years ago and had a dollar bill there was nothing in the store that was over your price range,” CEO of Job Lot Marc Perlman said.

But in the age of logging on, ordering and clicking an item right to your door, Eyewitness news asked how Job Lot is able to compete.

“It’s not that complicated,” Perlman said. “Online shopping is one more wrinkle, we’ve always had change in the retail business.”

Perlman said business has actually improved since the era of online shopping and sites like Amazon, but he also said it’s unfortunate to see more and more retailers across the nation close their doors.

“The key is to offer value to your customer,” he said. “Those of us that do will be relevant and those that don’t, will be gone.”

When the news broke of another famous Rhode Island born business closing its doors, the owner of Benny’s told Eyewitness News people just aren’t shopping in store like they used to and that retail is getting harder for smaller family owned businesses.

“They’ve done the best they can and now it’s somebody else’s turn and you know we’re out there slugging it out with everybody the way we’ve been for 40 years,” Perlman said.

Perlman said the company plans to open more stores in the future and are currently celebrating Job Lot’s 40th year with a 40 percent off sale for items $10 and under.