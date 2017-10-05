Mansfield officials reassess safety protocols for Xfinity Center

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) – Thousands of people every year fill the Xfinity Center in Mansfield and behind the scenes, Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon works to find new ways to keep them safe.

“Ultimately, the goal is to provide a safe environment for all these people to enjoy the concert not have to worry about constantly looking over their shoulder,” Sellon said Thursday.

After the horrific scene at the Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, where at least 58 people were killed and 527 were injured, Sellon said communication is key.

Sellon said he speaks regularly with the town’s fire chief and the manager of the Xfinity Center about safety, especially after mass shootings.

“There are always lessons to be learned, whether you’re talking about Paris, talking about Brussels, Las Vegas or Pulse Night Club,” Sellon said. “There are always lessons to be learned and was to improve our practices.”

He says they have worked on a team approach, making sure every agency or organization involved is in the same place and sharing information.

“If somebody sees something, from security or first aid or quite frankly a parking attendant, it can be immediately relayed back to there and be dispatched to police, fire, who ever else happens to be there in a quick, efficient manner,” Sellon said.

In the recent years, the Xfinity Center has made some changes including adding more barriers to prevent cars from entering the field and adding more surveillance cameras.