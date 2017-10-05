More fun coming to the Stadium Theatre!

This morning in The Rhode Home, NIROPE – Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi – shared details about their new Ashley HomeStore and what we can expect when we stop by.

They were also joined by Jordan Harris from the beautiful Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket who discussed some of the upcoming acts which will be hitting their stage.

A few of them include:

-Travis Tritt, Oct. 6

-The Doo Wop Project, Oct. 7

-Art Garfunkel, Oct. 28

For a list of more acts coming though, visit them at http://www.stadiumtheatre.com/

For more on the new Ashley HomeStore at Cardi’s, head to https://www.cardis.com/