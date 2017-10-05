No official confirmation on reports of Boston connection to Las Vegas shooter

BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston officials acknowledged but have not confirmed media reports that the gunman in the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas may have scouted locations in the Massachusetts capital before settling on Las Vegas.

Citing unidentified sources, CBS Boston and other media outlets reported Thursday that Stephen Paddock researched Fenway Park and other Boston venues online. CBS Boston’s sources told the station there’s no evidence Paddock was ever actually in Boston.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker assured there’s no imminent threat to Boston and said the Commonwealth Fusion Center is in constant contact with Las Vegas authorities, who are conducting the investigation. Baker was unable to provide any further details, as the investigation remains active.

Boston police released a statement Thursday saying they’re monitoring the situation and deferring to police in Las Vegas.

“We are aware of the media reports referencing a Boston connection to the Las Vegas mass shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, October 1, 2017. The Boston Regional Intelligence Center is in contact with our local and federal law enforcement partners here and in Las Vegas and continues to monitor the situation. There is currently no known threat to the Metro Boston Homeland Security Region related to this incident. The LVMPD is the lead investigating agency, therefore, all further inquires should be directed to them. The BPD has and will continue to take proper security measures to protect all public venues and gatherings in the city.”

Investigators continue working to find out what caused Paddock, 64, to open fire at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas from a high-rise hotel across the street, killing at least 58 people and wounding more than 500 others.

Eyewitness News is working the story and will provide updates as soon as we learn them.