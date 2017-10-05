On day of DACA application deadline, not all eligible Rhode Islanders have signed up

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – With the deadline for sanctuary applications looming, Rhode Island’s illegal immigrant “dreamers” are running out of time to avoid deportation.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was introduced by President Obama and allows children brought to the United States illegally as children to stayin the country to live, work, or study.

The program came under fire recently by President Trump, who announced he would not allow any new applications to be submitted, though those already covered by the program could keep their status. Those covered by the program have until October 5 to renew their applications or could face deportation.

For many, though, the $495 application fee poses a challenge. To assist those unable to afford the cost, nonprofits in Rhode Island and across New England have scrambled to raise funds.

Just a few weeks ago, Governor Gina Raimondo announced she would help provide financial assistance to those seeking to renew their DACA status. So far, the governor, with the help of local nonprofits, has amassed $170,000, a sum capable of funding 200-250 applicants.

“They are Rhode Islanders, they are people we want here and this is about just allowing the American dream to exist and thrive and live and be alive,” Governor Raimondo said of the DACA youth.

At last count, just 72 eligible young people have submitted their DACA applications with the state’s assistance, though it is worth noting that this figure does not include those who applied through local colleges who are also providing assistance to applicants.