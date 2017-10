BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) – An overnight fire destroyed part of the garage at a home on Railroad Avenue Thursday.

The fire broke out just after midnight and appears to have originated in the garage. A boat on the property was also burned.

According to the Burrillville Fire Department, most of the damage was only to the exterior of the home, and the fire was contained within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause.