Police: Burglars distracted elderly woman to rob her home

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman told Hopkinton police she got burglarized when a crook came to her door and distracted her, convincing her to leave her home while an accomplice went in to ransack part of it.

The woman on Main Street in Hope Valley had a man with a medium complexion come to her door, police said on their Facebook page Thursday. The man was in his late 30’s to early 40’s, wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt. He claimed he was there to install flags to mark a property line in the backyard for a fence.

The woman led the suspect to the backyard; he ended up leaving after a few minutes. When the woman returned inside her home, she discovered her bedroom had been rifled through.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was a white sedan with orange New York license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hopkinton detectives at (401) 377-7750.

Police also said they’ve had reports of people receiving phone calls from scammers who’ve masked their caller ID to appear to be the Hopkinton police headquarters telephone number. Police will not telephone and demand cash, credit card or prepaid debit card payments.