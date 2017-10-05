Police make arrest in New Bedford murder

Related Coverage Police investigating fatal stabbing in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man is in police custody, accused of stabbing another man to death in the city.

David J. Antonetty, 20, is facing a murder charge in the death of 47-year-old Angel Camacho, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office said Massachusetts State Police troopers located Antonetty in Springfield and apprehended him without incident.

At 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to reports of a possible drug overdose on Tallman Street. Officers arrived to find Camacho suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Antonetty is expected to be arraigned on the murder charge in New Bedford District Court on Thursday.

Eyewitness News is working the details. This story will be updated with the latest.