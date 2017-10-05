Providence Police add Homeland Security K-9 officer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A different type of explosives expert is joining the Providence Police force, department officials said Thursday.

EDOX, a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois dog, has been training with Officer Scott Keenan since August.

The pair went through intensive training through the state’s K-9 academy, and EDOX, which stands for explosive-detection-odor-expert, was certified as an explosive detection canine officer on September 11.

Officer Keenan is a 16-year veteran of the force. The pair will be serving on the Providence Police Department’s Homeland Security Bureau.

In addition to engaging with the community on the streets, Col. Hugh T. Clements, Jr., said the department’s canine officers conduct sweeps at concerts, parades and high-profile events including presidential visits.

Three other canine teams are already on the ranks of the patrol bureau.