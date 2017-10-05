Q&A: Warwick mayor on projected budget surplus, TF Green

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A preliminary audit of the city of Warwick’s finances for the 2017-18 fiscal year projected a $6.7 million budgetary surplus, Mayor Scott Avedisian announced earlier this week.
In the above video, Avedisian joins Eyewitness News This Morning live in studio to discuss that, along with the Patriots making T.F. Green their official airport, the completion of its runway expansion project, his new chief of staff, and the upcoming relocation of the Gamm Theatre to Jefferson Boulevard.