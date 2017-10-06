Cranston police searching for sex offender

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Cranston police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a registered sex offender.

Police discovered earlier this year that, Christopher Holland, 29, is no longer living at the address where he is registered as a level two sex offender.

Holland never notified the police department that he was moving, according to police.

Police issued an arrest warrant back in Feburary for Holland. He is described as a white male with blonde hair.

Anyone who knows Holland’s whereabouts should contact Cranston Police at (401) 942-2211.