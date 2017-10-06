DCYF set to release review of Rhode Island Training School following incidents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Children Youth and Families will release a review of the training school later today following several violent and costly incidents.

The DCYF, which oversees the juvenile detention facility, began the 60-day review in July on the request of Governor Gina Raimondo.

The series of reported outbursts started in May, when four training school staff members were allegedly assaulted by juvenile residents. One juvenile program worker was taken to the hospital with a broken jaw and a broken eye socket.

In July, eight were injured in what was described as a “wild melee” by eyewitnesses.

Three staff members and two juveniles were transported to the hospital and released later that night. Investigators said the remaining three staff members sustained minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

After that, the president of the program workers’ union said the level of violence at the training school is “totally out of control.”

Rhode Island State Police charged eight juveniles following the July assault case.

During a two month period earlier this year, there were seven vandalism incidents involving the training school’s fire suppression sprinkler system. The vandalism caused about $50,000 in damage, according to the DCYF.

The sprinkler heads were then slated to be replaced with a different type that was said to be more destruction-resistant, at an expected cost of between $50,000 to $60,000.

Then in August, the detention center’s executive director Kevin McKenna stepped down, as the review was ordered for the facility that houses about 80 juveniles who are awaiting adjudication or already convicted of various crimes.

Ironically, as the assorted instances were compiling, a 46-year long federal consent decree on the training school was lifted, only days before the July violence.

The decree was ordered in 1972, calling for changes to solve a number of issues that included problems with counseling, drug rehabilitation and solitary confinement.

The DCYF review will be released at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau