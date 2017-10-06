Fall River man charged after series of suspicious fires

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A Fall River man arrested in connection with several fires in the Brockton area is reportedly a person of interest in at least 10 other suspicious fires.

Prosecutors made the claim in court Thursday.

Mark Sargent, 49, of Fall River was already convicted on charges of arson in 2014, and served two years in prison. Now he is being charged with burning a building and malicious destruction of property exceeding $250.

Police made the arrest after the latest fire at Bay State Shredding early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance footage shows a car pulling up beside the building, and a man who investigators say they identified as Sargent getting out with a jug. The video then shows the man spreading what appears to be gasoline on the side of the building and igniting it.

Sargent was arraigned Thursday and remains in jail with bail set at $250,000. He is set to return to court October 31.