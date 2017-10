FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are investigating an unarmed robbery at Charlton Memorial Hospital on Sept. 30.

Police say the male suspect is wanted in connection to the theft of a purse.

He is described as a white male, 20-30 years old with dark hair and approximately 5’10.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Uniform Officer Jared Mooney at (508) 676-8511.