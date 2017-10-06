Federal government issues warning letter about UHIP, SNAP benefits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Most people who receive SNAP benefits for food saw a one to ten dollar different in their October benefits.

But because some of the cost of living adjustments haven’t been implemented, some people may be receiving the wrong amount. And if anyone is being overpaid, the state is going to be on the hook to cover the cost, according to a warning letter from the federal government.

According to a letter Eyewitness News obtained dated back to Sept. 26, the state notified the federal government about “two separate issues” that could affect 25,000 Rhode Island households.’

The letter said “…one involves a technical defect that is currently preventing the successful application of the COLA to approximately 13,000 households.”

The second issue, “could result in incorrect termination or benefit issuance” for 12,000 cases.”

The letter warned that if the state failed to implement the cost of living adjustments by Oct. 1, as required by law, “it will be liable for any over-issuances that result.”

“DHS has updated nearly 70 percent of the SNAP cases to date and of these, about 93 percent were adjusted with an increase or decrease between $1 to $10,” A spokesperson for the Department of Health Services told Target 12. “We anticipate updating the remaining SNAP cases in the coming weeks.”

The DHS said it would be premature to say how much money has been over-issued in SNAP benefits for food.