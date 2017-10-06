Former Narragansett police officer charged in child pornography case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A former Narragansett Police Department K-9 Officer was arraigned on Friday on a federal grand jury indictment charging him with the transfer of obscene photos to a minor.

Matthew Riley, 50, of Narragansett could face up to 10 years in prison for sending photos and explicit content to a minor in Nebraska.

According to information presented in court, in June 2016 the parents of a juvenile female living in Nebraska reported to Nebraska State Patrol that their daughter had received sexually explicit online communications, including photographs, from a person who claimed to be a 29-year-old physical therapist from Boston.

Nebraska State Patrol was able to link the communications to an Internet address at Riley’s home. Investigators said they retrieved a sexually explicit photograph Riley took of himself and sent to the victim. This information was then sent to the FBI for further investigation.