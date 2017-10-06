In the Kitchen: Chourico Phyllo Rolls

Owner and Executive Chef of Tugas Restaurant Sandy Batista joined us in the kitchen to share her recipe for easy Chourico Phyllo Rolls.
Ingredients:
- Ground or pieces of Chourico
- Onion
- Garlic
- Instant mashed potatoes
- Butter
- Shredded cheese
- Phyllo dough
- Spicy dipping sauce
- Oil for deep fryer
- Seasoning to taste
Directions:
- Saute the Chourico with garlic and onion
- Make Instant mashed potatoes according to box instructions
- Roll out Phyllo dough and cut into strips
- Once Chourico and mashed are cooled, scoop 1 teaspoon of the the mashed potatoes and sauteed Chourico onto the Phyllo dough strip.
- Top with shredded cheese
- Roll like an egg roll
- Fry until golden brown
- Let cool and enjoy!
