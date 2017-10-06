In the Kitchen: Chourico Phyllo Rolls

Owner and Executive Chef of Tugas Restaurant Sandy Batista joined us in the kitchen to share her recipe for easy Chourico Phyllo Rolls.

Ingredients:

Ground or pieces of Chourico

Onion

Garlic

Instant mashed potatoes

Butter

Shredded cheese

Phyllo dough

Spicy dipping sauce

Oil for deep fryer

Seasoning to taste

Directions:

Saute the Chourico with garlic and onion Make Instant mashed potatoes according to box instructions Roll out Phyllo dough and cut into strips Once Chourico and mashed are cooled, scoop 1 teaspoon of the the mashed potatoes and sauteed Chourico onto the Phyllo dough strip. Top with shredded cheese Roll like an egg roll Fry until golden brown Let cool and enjoy!

