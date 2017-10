The pumpkins are back at Roger Williams Park Zoo! For years, families have gathered to catch a glimpse of the annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular.

Michaela Johnson was live at the zoo chatting with John Reckner, Founder of Passion for Pumpkins, Barbara Cottam of Citizens Bank, and several others at the zoo for more information. Watched the attached clip for the segments.

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular runs through Nov. 5 and takes on the theme of “Time Travel.”